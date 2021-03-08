Bank strike, holidays in March 2021: Banks to remain closed for 12 days; check dates

Several public and private banks are likely to remain open for only four days next week due to bank strikes and public holidays. Therefore, bank account holders should plan their visits accordingly. However, mobile and internet banking functions will remain unaffected on these holidays.

Several bank unions have called for a bank strike across the country on March 15 and 16 against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders by the government. These unions comprise All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees' Federation Federation of Canara Bank Employees' Congress (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO), All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation Canara Bank Officers' Association (Regd.) (AINBOF).

Therefore, next week from March 13 to March 16, banks are likely to remain shut for four straight days.

In this year's Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that two public sector banks (PSBs) will be privatised along with one general insurance company.

"Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22. This would require legislative amendments and I propose to introduce the amendments in this session itself," she said.

The Centre last year consolidated 10 public sector banks into four and as a result, the total number of PSBs came down to 12 from 27.

List of Bank holidays in March 2021:

March 11, 2021: Mahashivratri

March 22, 2021: Bihar Day

March 29, 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day

March 30, 2021: Holi

