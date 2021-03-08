Women's day 2021: Google doodle celebrates women trailblazers

Google, through its video doodle, is celebrating the firsts in women's history to mark International Women's Day 2021, by paying tribute to female pioneers in several fields who dared to break the glass ceilings in roles traditionally assigned to them.

The 41-second-long video doodle highlights female trailblazers in the fields of art, civil rights, education, science, and much more.

The women's day doodle has been designed by Helene Leroux. It depicts "hands that have opened the doors for generations of women." The doodle shows academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs, suffragists, and more who shattered the glass ceilings of their time to become the perfect role models for the upcoming generations.

Google's writeup on the doodle states that these firsts by (s)heroes rest on the shoulders of those who laid the foundation in the past to finally open the doors and break the glass ceilings today.

"The theme 'Women Firsts' especially resonated with me. My great grandmother (who I remember drawing with when I was a child) was an incredible artist, but she was never really allowed to pursue art professionally," Leroux said.

"I eventually became the first woman in my family to pursue art studies and create a profession from drawing. I wish she could have had the same opportunity back then! I actually snuck in a shot from my profession as an animator in the video. When I started, it was a field dominated by men, and I's proud to see so many women animators and directors now," Leroux said about becoming the first woman in her family to pursue art professionally.

Also read: Pakistanis offended by Chinese embassy official's 'Hijab off' tweet; slam him for 'insulting Islam'

Also read: Women's Day Special: How to inflation-proof your investments?