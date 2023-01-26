BBC documentary: Kerala state Congress screens documentary at Shanghumugham beach

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) organised a screening of the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The screening was organised on the beach to help public viewing of the documentary, KPCC leaders said. The two-part BBC series "India: The Modi Question" has been in the news since the first part was released last week. The Central government has banned the screening of the documentary terming it as false and motivated "propaganda".

Earlier, the government authorities have been scrambling to halt screenings of the documentary at colleges and universities. The Centre asked social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the BBC documentary last week. The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has asked the two social media platforms not to allow the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question" to be shared or viewed. The directions have been issued by Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

Important

Videos sharing @BBCWorld hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage, disguised as ‘documentary’, on @YouTube and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules.

Even Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi deemed access to the BBC's two-part series as a 'propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative'. Following this, the government was criticised for curbing freedom of speech and press freedom.

This week, the documentary was scheduled to be screened at several universities across India, including Hyderabad University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, Punjab University. The screening was cancelled at JNU. On Wednesday 13 students of Jamia Milia University were detained for creating a ruckus over organising a screening inside the campus.

Political ruckus

In Kerala, the Congress party is in opposition. The ruling CPM has also spoken against the banning of the documentary. Leaders in Kerala are at loggerheads over the documentary. Senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil K Antony recently quit the party alleging that there were "intolerant calls to retract a tweet" in which he had defied the Congress stand and called the BBC documentary a "dangerous precedent".

In response to Anil Antony's argument, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Anthony’s argument was "immature".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking to reporters in Jammu, had questioned censorship. "Truth shines bright. It has a nasty habit of coming out. So no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out," he said.

(With agency inputs)