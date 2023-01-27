BBC documentary row: Student unions to screen documentary at Delhi University on Friday

The student wing of the Congress party, National Students Union of India (NSUI), and other student organisations have decided to screen the controversial BBC documentary, titled 'India: The Modi Question', on Friday outside the Arts faculty in North Campus of the Delhi University.

The Delhi University administration, in response, has said that they have taken preemptive measures to stop any screening of the documentary and protest called by student outfits. As per news reports, police sources have said that the universities haven't given permission for such screening.



Talks are being held to persuade students to take back the call for the screening on their own, the reports said. Police have been heavily deployed across the colleges to avoid any untoward incident.

Congress student wing NSUI also screened the documentary in Chandigarh.

At present, campuses across the country are witnessing protests over the screening of the BBC documentary. While student outfits have met strong objections to documentary screenings, which were countered with warnings from university authorities, power cuts, Wi-Fi disruptions, and police detentions, there were retaliatory screenings of 'The Kashmir Files' by RSS student arm ABVP.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) screened the documentary at Jadavpur University on Thursday. All India Students' Association (AISA), another Left body, has also decided to screen the documentary on the campus of Jadavpur University on Friday.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Thursday organised a screening of the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram. The screening has been organised on the beach to help public viewing of the documentary, KPCC leaders said.

The Central government has banned the screening of the documentary terming it as false and motivated "propaganda".

The Centre asked Twitter and YouTube social media platforms to block the BBC documentary's links last week.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi deemed access to the BBC's two-part series a 'propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative'.



The government was then criticised for curbing freedom of speech and press freedom.