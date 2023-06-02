BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India ‘A’ (Emerging) squad for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 in Hong Kong, which will begin in June.

“The All India Women’s Selection Committee on Friday announced the India ‘A’ (Emerging) squad for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023,” BCCI said in a press release.

Shweta Sehrawat, the former vice-captain of the under-19 India women’s team, has been selected to lead the squad. Soumya Tiwari will hold the guard as Vice Captain. Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, and Kanika Ahuja have also made the squad.

Uma Chetry and Mamatha Madiwala will be the wicketkeepers for the team. Other selected players are Titas Sadhu, Yashasri S, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap and B Anusha.

Former cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer will head the team as its coach.

The new squad’s campaign will begin on June 13th, where they will go head to head with the hosts Hong Kong. Their next challenge would follow a mere two days later, on June 15, when they clash with Thailand.

The team’s biggest and most anticipated clash will come on June 17, where they will face their rivals, Pakistan.

The tournament will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. The cup will see eight teams participating, split into two groups - Group A and Group B.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) is a part of Group A, which also features hosts Hong Kong, Thailand ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’. Group B consists of Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

The ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup begins on June 12, with the final set for June 21, 2023.

