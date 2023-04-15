BCCI medical update: Jasprit Bumrah starts rehab, Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday gave medical updates of Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shreyas Iyer.

In an official statement, BCCI said that Bumrah has started his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Both the cricketers were undergoing surgeries.

"Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday," the BCCI said in a statement.

While sharing an update on batter Shreyas Iyer, the board said that the 28-year-old cricketer will go through his lower back surgery next week and he will start his rehab in the next two weeks.

"Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon's care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," the statement added.

Bumrah hasn't played since September 25 of last year. He returned to the T20I series against Australia after recuperating from a back ailment, but he injured his back again during the series, ruling him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Iyer, on the other hand, worsened his back ailment against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The injury forced him to miss the IPL 2023. He is also unlikely to compete in the WTC final.

