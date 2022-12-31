BCCI picks Rishabh Pant as top performer for India after his accident, Bumrah also joins the list

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Rishabh Pant as Team India's top Test performer in 2022 just one day after he survived a horrific car accident. The 25-year-old Pant participated in 7 matches and amassed 680 runs at an astounding average of 61.81, along with four fifty-pluses and two centuries. Pant joins premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on the list.

Jasprit Bumrat took 22 wickets in 5 matches with an average of 20.31. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were named as top performers in T20s by the board.

On Friday, Rishabh Pant went through a car accident on the highway between Delhi and Dehradun. When the incident occurred, the left-handed batsman was driving his Mercedes GLE alone from Delhi to Uttarakhand. On NH-58 near Manglaur, Pant's car hit the divider and rolled over several times before catching fire.Pant was able to escape via the car’s broken windscreen.

It happened around 5:30 in the morning. Pant was visiting his relatives in Roorkee. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Roorkee following the collision before being transferred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The Delhi Capitals captain, according to a BCCI statement, has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, as well as injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe and abrasions on his back.

Pant's condition is currently stable, but he is still being watched by doctors. Pant was anticipated to make a comeback to the Indian Test team in February for the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. The incident, however, will probably cause a delay in his rejoining the national team. The last time Pant played was in the two-game Test series against Bangladesh.