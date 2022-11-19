BCCI sets guidelines for new selection panel after sacking Chetan Sharma and team

BCCI new selection team: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), cricket's governing body in the country, has listed certain job duties for the new team of national selectors (senior men). The governing body, which is headed by former India all-rounder Roger Binny, on Friday sacked the entire senior men's selection committee led by former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma. The step was taken after India lost the key semifinal match of the T20 World Cup to England by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval in Australia last week.

In a press release, BCCI said that it has invited fresh applications for the positions of the five national selectors, and set November 28 as the deadline for applications.

The BCCI has said that the new selection panel should have five selectors within the age bracket of 60 years. It said the interested candidates should have played "a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches”. Also, the candidates “should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago”.

Here are the main job duties/responsibilities for the selectors as required by the BCCI.

1. Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner.

2. Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the Senior Men's National team.

3. Attend Team meetings as and when required.

4. Travel to watch Domestic and International matches.

5. Prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis.

6. Address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

7. Appoint Captain for the team in each format.

8. Adhere to the rules and regulations of BCCI.

For the first time, BCCI has asked the selection panel to prepare and provide an evaluation report of respective team performance to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis. It has also asked the panel to appoint a captain for the team in each format.

The governing body has also specified that the selection panel chairman would have to address the media with regard to team-related queries.

Chetan Sharma’s sacking

Chetan Sharma’s sacking has not come as a surprise to many experts. A senior BCCI said that Chetan Sharma was under scanner after back-to-back failures in the 2021 and the 2022 editions of the ICC tournament, a report in India Today said.

Generally, a senior national selector gets a four-year term subject to extension, but Sharma did not get the extension after India’s dismal performance.