BCCI shortlists 15 possible venues for the 2023 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has listed 15 possible venues for the upcoming 50-over ICC World Cup, which will be making its return to India for the first time since 2011.

As per reports from CricInfo, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has stated that the exact schedule for the 2023 edition of the prestigious competition will be revealed on June 7th, 2023, which will kick off the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at the Oval.

The shortlisted venues are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai and Trivandrum. Pune and Nagpur are also being considered as possible locations for the competition.

With the cup a little over 4 months away, The BCCI is yet to hand over a final list of venues to the International Cricket Council (ICC) soon. The final list is expected to be shared with the ICC soon.

The 2023 World Cup will begin on October 5, lasting over 46 days and ending on November 19. During this period, the competition will see 48 matches and three knockout games towards the end. The league matches in the cup will be hosted across 10 different venues, and two additional warm-up games are expected to be played at 2 venues as well.

In what is a very interesting pattern to note, the last three editions of the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup have seen the home teams winning it all. The 2019 edition of the tournament saw the home team England battling it out with New Zealand and emerging victorious.

Prior to that, the 2015 edition saw Australia win on their home turf against New Zealand as well.

It is the 2011 edition, however, which is forever etched in the minds of every Indian. The fabled edition saw the men in blue end the country’s 28-year draught with a win on their home turf at the Wankhede stadium.