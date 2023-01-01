BCCI shortlists 20 players for 2023 ICC World Cup: Report

The BCCI has shortlisted 20 players to compete in the 2023 Men's World Cup, reported NDTV. The BCCI decided to rotate these players at the review meeting with the top minds in Indian cricket in order to ensure proper training before the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in India.



The BCCI may also request that top players forgo the upcoming IPL season so that they can concentrate on ICC competitions and prevent injuries, the report quoted sources as saying.



The performance review meeting was attended by coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Rohit Sharma, NCA chairman VVS Laxman, ex Chief selector Chetan Sharma. Board President Roger Binny also joined via video conferencing.



In 2023, Team India will compete in 35 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), beginning with a three-match series against Sri Lanka.



The NCA will collaborate with the 10 IPL franchises to monitor the players' fitness with a focus on workload management for the players.



The meeting was held to discuss Team India's performance in 2022, which included failing to win the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup.



"The roadmap for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India was discussed at the meeting, along with issues related to player availability and workload management," the BCCI had said in an official statement.



The BCCI also recommended that emerging players play a significant domestic season before being considered for selection to the national team.



There will be no compromises on the fitness front, with the Yo-Yo test serving as the primary criterion. "The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players," the BCCI said in a statement after the meeting.