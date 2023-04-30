BCCI to hold small celebration for IPL's 1000th match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals

The Mumbai Indians (MI)-Rajasthan Royals (RR) match on Sunday will be not just a regular match of IPL 2023 but it will hold extra importance as it will become the 1000th fixture in the history of the competition.

To commemorate that, the BCCI has decided on a small celebration which will be done for 10-15 minutes and includes former players and the two captains for the evening.

"The BCCI will hold a small celebration to mark the occasion. The volunteers will be holding the 1000th match flag, "thank you flag" and the Indian flag. The whole ceremony will last for just 10-15 minutes. It will kick off with Ravi Shastri addressing the crowd. Then a video will be played out in which a few players will talk about the IPL. Then, the BCCI office-bearers will hand over memento to both the captains, which will be followed by the national anthem. A dry run will be held on the eve of the match," sources told The Times of India on Friday.

The league has experienced both ups and downs since it debuted on April 18, 2008, when the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders squared off at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Mumbai Indians remain the most successful team in the entire history of the tournament as it comes with five titles in its name. They won their last trophy in 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. Rohit Sharma has captained the team in every title victory and he turns 36 today.

Also Read: Manchester United to be acquired by chemical company Ineos in record-breaking Rs 51,400 crore deal: Report