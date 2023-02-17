BCCI's Chief Selector Chetan Sharma resigns from post after sting operation

Chetan Sharma resigns: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Chief Selector Chetan Sharma has resigned from his post following a TV sting operation where he revealed the behind-the-scenes events of Team India and its management. According to a report in ANI, the former pacer had sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Friday, who approved his request.

On Tuesday, Sharma spilled the beans on star batter and former skipper Viral Kohli's alleged feud with former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to a television channel in a sting operation.

Sharma claimed that there was an ego tussle between Kohli and Ganguly. He alleged that Kohli tried to defame the then BCCI President Ganguly because he felt the latter was responsible for him losing the ODI captaincy.

"Virat was going to South Africa as captain (of the Test side). Press conferences should be about team matters and not selections. There was no need to bring up this topic during the press conference. But he did so intentionally. He felt that he had lost his ODI captaincy because of Ganguly. Ganguly told reporters that he had asked him not to step down (as ODI captain) but Virat claimed before the media that the president never said this to him. This created a major controversy," Sharma said.

Sharma alleged that a lot of players take injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 per cent fit.

He mentioned that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September. “He was not even able to bow down,” Sharma claimed during the sting operation.

Sharma said that Hardik Pandya would take over as captain in the long run and Rohit Sharma would no longer be a part of the T20I setup. “Pandya is the future of India. He's the most humble cricketer,” he said.

He added that players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya call him regularly and visit his residence in order to get in his good books.

As per BCCI sources, the team selection committee was supposed to meet Head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma to select the teams for the last two Tests and the three-match ODI series against Australia.

However, now BCCI will not allow Sharma to attend the meeting until the internal inquiry is complete. If Sharma is denied permission to attend meetings, Shiv Sundar Das will be the interim chairman.