'Beedi Kumari weds Cancer Kumar': Bizarre wedding invitation card sparks online frenzy

A wedding invitation has been creating quite a stir on social media, but not for the usual reasons. Featuring unconventional and humorously alarming language, the card has left people both amused and concerned. Many who came across the invitation joked about being too frightened to attend what they called the “dangerous wedding.”

Shared on Instagram by user @vimal_official_0001, the card takes a satirical approach to the traditional format of wedding announcements. While it seems like a humorous attempt designed to go viral, News18 reports that the authenticity of the invitation has not yet been confirmed.

The invitation opens with the bold and attention-grabbing headline, “Khatarnak Vivah-Masoom Baraati," immediately setting an unconventional and humorous tone. What follows is a list of bizarre phrases such as “Amangal Gutkha Khadyaam," “Dukhamankam," “Amangalam," “Sarvavyasanam," and others, seemingly crafted to parody the solemn language of traditional wedding cards.

Adding to the humor, the bride is introduced as “Unfortunate-Bidi Kumari alias Cigarette Devi," humorously portrayed as the "ill-fated daughter" of Tambaaku Lal ji and Sulfi Devi. Her fictional address is listed as “420 Yamlok House, Dukh Nagar," completing the card’s satirical flair.

The groom's introduction is equally outlandish, referred to as “Cancer Kumar alias Lailaaj Babu," humorously labeled the "ill-fated son" of Gutkha Lal ji and Bhagan Devi. His fictional residence is noted as “Galat Rasta, Vyasanpur (Nasha Pradesh)."

Adding to the satirical nature of the card, the marriage venue is humorously listed as a “cremation ground," with the timing described as “uncertain." The invitation takes a darkly comic turn by referencing “Parinaaya Sutra Aatmahatya Bandhan," a tongue-in-cheek nod to the dangers of addiction and unhealthy lifestyles.

One of the most striking elements of the invitation is the mention of Majhaul, a village in Bihar, which adds a touch of realism while reinforcing the card’s satirical tone. The creators aimed to use humor as a vehicle to highlight the dangers of substances like tobacco and gutkha.

The post has garnered significant attention, racking up 29 lakh views on Instagram. Reactions have been varied, with some users applauding the creativity behind the message. One person humorously remarked that the creator deserves a “thousand-gun salute," while another quipped, “You should win the Nobel Prize!"