Bengaluru: Helicopter parked on road halts traffic, evokes hilarious reactions from netizens

Bizarre traffic incidents are a part of Bengaluru’s daily life but some incidents leave the residents both shocked and amused in equal measure. In one such incident, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a photo of a helicopter parked on a narrow Bengaluru lane causing a big traffic jam.

In the photo it shows that the helicopter is parked near the office of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in eastern Bengaluru.

“@peakbengaluru Bangalore Traffic reasons #G20India2023 #Bengaluru,” read the caption of the post by an X user named Aman Surana.

The helicopter visible in the picture is painted in khaki and blue colour and is surrounded by confused onlookers.

Users on X also commented on the bizarre situation as one of them commented, “Told my boss today a bird was crossing the road so I got Late today.”

One user wrote, “I won't mind the traffic if this beast is in front of me.”

One of the X users identified the parked helicopter as part of Maldivian Defence Forces and asked why it is parked in the city.

One X user named Shrikanth Das said, “hal area residents can use this picture as an excuse to come late to work.”