Bengaluru lockdown: What's allowed, what's not allowed

Due to rising coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka's Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a 7-day comprehensive lockdown in both Urban and Rural districts of the city starting 8 pm today. Yediyurappa also said that the government has no plans to extend the lockdown beyond July 22.

"The lockdown is being re-imposed to control the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, which have been spiking daily since July 1," said Yediyurappa.

He also advised doctors to conduct rapid antigen tests with the 1 lakh kits the state has procured. The CM said that "Strict measures will be taken to reduce the caseload in the containment zones in all districts across the state. Health workers can be hired on a contract basis for six months to contain the virus spread."

According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, here's what's allowed and not allowed in Bengaluru during the lockdown:

The state government will allow essential services providers to sell food, groceries, fruits, milk and other items, but for only seven hours starting from 5 am to 12 noon. This decision is aimed at minimising the movement of individuals outside their homes. Home delivery of essential items will be allowed.

Hotels and restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take-away or home-delivery of food items only.

Movement of inter-state and intra-state vehicles are allowed only in case of emergencies, through registration and after obtaining a valid pass from the Seva Sindhu portal.

Flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the lockdown period, and the tickets shall serve as passes for movement of the passengers.

Public transportation services will remain suspended during the period, which include KSRTC, BMTC and Private buses, Metro rail services, Taxis - including auto-rickshaws - and services of cab aggregators, except those for emergency, and as permitted in these guidelines.

Opening of theatres, malls, bars, gyms, swimming pools is not permitted.

All religious places of worship shall remain closed to the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

All educational institutions will remain shut, while online education is allowed. However, students appearing for exams can use admission tickets as travel passes and use the mode of transport available to them.

Banks, insurance offices, ATMs and food processing and related industries will remain open, except in containment zones.

All large industries, such as those manufacturing essential goods, drugs, special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units outside containment zones, can remain open.

During the lockdown, most government offices will be closed except those providing essential services and engaged in COVID works, while Secretariat Offices in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha will work with 50 per cent strength.

Those going to work for permitted activities can use their organisation ID cards to commute. Regarding construction activities, the continuation of works would be allowed in projects, where workers are available on site.

All the exceptions in the guidelines are applicable only in areas that are outside the containment zones.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Centre to earn Rs 2.25 lakh cr more from new petrol, diesel taxes

Also Read: Best invention of 2020! Cuddle curtains for coronavirus-hit families to hug

Also Read: Google in advanced talks to invest $4 billion in Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms: report