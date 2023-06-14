Bengaluru man, asked to resign from job, makes hoax bomb threat

A 25-year-old man in Bengaluru was detained on June 13 for making a hoax bomb threat call to his office after he was asked to resign from his job.

The accused, Prasad Navaneeth, hailed from Kerala and resided in Byappanahalli in East Bengaluru. He worked at a US-based accounting firm in Bengaluru’s RMZ Ecospace Business Park in Bellandur on Outer Ring Road. He was a senior associate at the firm but was asked to resign due to “poor performance”.

Prasad allegedly made the call after he was asked to resign from his job. The former senior associate blamed “office politics” for his resignation. Prasad attempted to contact the office but was repeatedly turned down, The Indian Express reported.

Following the repeated rejection, the man called the office once again and claimed that he had planted a bomb in the office.

"Prasad was denied access to the company and was asked to resign due to poor performance. On Tuesday, he repeatedly called the office landline from his personal mobile phone but office staff refused to connect his calls. Around 2 pm, Prasad reportedly claimed that he had planted a bomb in the office and it would explode in the next few minutes," said a police officer in Bellandur station.

Following the call, the company officials immediately notified the police, who deployed a dog squad and a bomb disposal squad to deal with the threat, the report added.

Around 500 employees were evacuated from the vicinity. The tech park management notified and instructed all employees to return home and continue working remotely.

The police have filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) against Prasad, and officials have said that they will proceed with an FIR after obtaining permission from the court before arresting him.

"He is mentally disturbed after the firm decided to terminate his employment. On Tuesday, he did not go to the office after he came to know about the decision to terminate him," an officer said.