Bengaluru: Pics of 1 RK flat with single bed for Rs 12,000 rent go viral; internet isn't happy

In a recent incident of ‘peak Bengaluru moment’, a pic of 1 RK listed on the online property search portal, No Broker, that has space that could hardly fit a single bed with a monthly rent of Rs 12,000 was shared by one of the Reddit users and received several distinct reactions from the internet users and instantly went viral.

The Reddit user shared a picture showing that the listed room was available in Mahadevapura and was described as a ‘one room kitchen’ with a security deposit of Rs 50,000.

The caption reads, “A room for bed is a bedroom.”

This post attracted a lot of reactions from Reddit users, as people were baffled by this kind of listing. “Yeah, the room is not worth it, especially for the price, but OP chose the most misleading picture. The room has no window though. I find it funny how 1 rk apartments in India are worse than the popular prisons from Norway.” wrote one of the Reddit users in the comment section.

“A luxurious 1RK with a state-of-the-art air vent to vent your feelings and unwind after a long day of work,” a user joked. A user commented, “This is a toilet converted into a bedroom,” wrote another user.

A user pointed out that Mumbai beats Bengaluru in these weird listings and wrote, “Nope. Mumbai takes that crown. But it really depends across the city. You can get something better in Mumbai for less if you're in the outskirts and nothing for 5x this amount if you're in downtown. It's the opposite in Bangalore due to all the IT job influx. Outskirts is crazy costly.”

“I guess, I lucked out in terms of living space. I rented 3 houses during the course 4 years living in Bangalore in the range of 10-13k and only 2/3 of the landlords were scammers who stole deposit money,” wrote another user.

