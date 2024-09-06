Bengaluru Police arrest auto driver for abusing female passenger over cancelled ride: Watch viral video

Bengaluru police have arrested an auto driver identified as Muthuraj, who allegedly abused and physically assaulted a woman passenger after she cancelled her ride. The arrest was made by the Magadi Road police following widespread outrage on social media.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru (West) confirmed the apprehension on X, stating, “The Auto Driver has been apprehended by Magadi Road Police. Action is being initiated for the offence committed as per law.”

THE VIRAL VIDEO

The incident gained significant attention after a video shared by the victim, Niti, circulated online. In the footage, Muthuraj can be seen yelling at Niti, who reported that he physically assaulted her during the confrontation.

Niti described the harassment, stating, “Yesterday I faced severe harassment and was physically assaulted by your auto driver in Bangalore after a simple ride cancellation. Despite reporting, your customer support has been unresponsive. Immediate action is needed.”

Niti recounted that the situation escalated when Muthuraj attempted to snatch her phone. “I resisted, and he slapped me in front of my auto driver, who did nothing, and bystanders, who remained passive. Despite this, he continued his threats, saying he’d beat me with his slippers too,” she added.

Public reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive of the police's quick action. Many users on social media have called for stricter measures against auto drivers and app aggregators to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Another user emphasised the need for accountability from both auto drivers and ride-sharing platforms, advocating for suspensions for repeat offenders.

The Karnataka government has also been in the spotlight recently, having suspended a teacher's award in Kundapur following a separate controversy. As the investigation continues, the Bengaluru police are expected to take further action to address concerns regarding passenger safety in the city.

