Bengaluru Police issues traffic advisory for New Year celebrations, shuts mall for 15 days; check all details here

Bengaluru Police has issued a traffic advisory in the wake of New Year's celebrations in the city. In addition, on Saturday, Bengaluru Police issued an order restricting public access to Phoenix Mall of Asia on Bellari Road in North Bengaluru for 15 days, i.e., from December 31 to January 15.

Bengaluru police are also closely monitoring the celebrations in popular areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar as huge crowds are expected to gather in these areas on New Year's nights for celebrations.

Most major flyovers across the city will remain closed from 11 pm on Sunday (December 31) to 6 am on Monday (January 1). Hennur Flyover, ITC Flyover, Banasawadi Main Road Flyover, Lingarajpura Flyover, Hennur Main Road Flyover, Kalpalli Railway Gate Flyover, Dommalur Flyover, Nagawara Flyover, Medahalli Flyover, OM Road Flyover, Devarbisanahalli flyover, Mahadevpur flyover and Doddanakkundi flyover will remain be shut on the New Year eve.

Bengaluru police have also assigned separate dedicated parking spots. Hence, leaving vehicles somewhere else and causing traffic congestion will result in towing.

Entry of all the vehicles, except police ones and vehicles of essential services on duty, will be exempted from any direction between 8 pm Sunday and 1 am Monday on MG Road: from Anil Kumble Junction up to Residency Road junction near Mayo Hall; Brigade Road: Between junctions of Cauvery Emporium and Opera; Church Street: from Brigade Road up to Museum Road; Museum Road: from MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road and Rest House Road: from Museum Road to Brigade Road junction.

Pedestrians on Brigade Road have been advised to take a one-way walk after 8 pm and should walk from MG Road Junction to Opera Junction only; walking back is prohibited.

Parking has been restricted in Indiranagar, 100 feet from the Old Madras Road junction to the Dommaluru flyover junction on both sides of the road. Indiranagar 12th Main Road from 80 feet road to Indiranagar Double Road Junction on both sides of the road. ITPL Main Road B Narayanpur Shell Petrol Bunk to Garudacharpalya Decathlon on both sides of the road.

Bengaluru police added that night vision cameras are installed at all important places in the city. Police have also advised people to contact them if they need help with anything.

Meanwhile, on December 27, due to protests by pro-Kannada activists against mall management demanding Kannada signboards, Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal and Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield were forced to shut down.

The police implemented sections 144(1) and 144(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, restricting public access to Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellari Road, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka, from 10 am on December 31 to 11:59 pm on January 15, 2024. This action aims "to prevent annoyance and disturbance to public tranquility and provide a safe environment for traffic and the public at large," according to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda's order dated December 30.

Also Read: New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; no exit allowed from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on Dec 31