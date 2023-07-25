Bengaluru's expensive auto ride: Mumbai-based CEO says he paid Rs 100 for 500 metres; netizens not surprised

An auto ride in Bengaluru left a Mumbai-based CEO shocked as he had to pay Rs 100 for just 500 meters.

Mandar Natekar, co-founder and CEO of NeuralGarage, was in Bengaluru recently, and he was surprised to discover that auto drivers in Bengaluru do not charge according to the meter reading. Natekar shared his experience on Twitter and said that he just paid Rs 100 for 500 metres which is fair for almost 9 kilometres in Mumbai.

He posted a photo of an auto meter on Twitter and wrote, “In this photo you will see the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru. The great Auto Meter. So expensive that it never gets used. I just paid 100Rs for a 500 mtrs ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai 100Rs is the meter fare for approx 9 kms. @peakbengaluru.”

Twitter users found Natekar's experience in the city relatable and shared their own experiences in the comment box. TVF president Vijay Koshy also commented on the post and wrote, “It’s practically the same for every city outside Mumbai. Chennai is notorious for its auto rides.”

To which Natekar replied saying, “It is ridiculous to say the least but seems like this highway robbery is no legit. No one bothers.”

This post also sparked a discussion among internet users. One user wrote, “In Mumbai though, you get an auto by meter. But roads are in such a bad shape and so much traffic. Potholes on every road. If you travel long distances, u will definitely start having back problems.”

To this, Natekar said, “Roads in Bengaluru are no worse. Also prefer honest auto drivers who will go to any distance, any day.”

Another internet user wrote, “Such people should walk the 500 meters... It will take about 7-10 minutes... This is like complaining "Samsung charges 15000 while iPhone charges 90000…”

“Normally I would not respond to people like you but since you judged and made a personal comment, I have a medical problem due to which I am not allowed to walk if it can be avoided. And even if I did not, I have every right to decide if I want to walk or not,” replied Nateker.

This experience by Natekar showcases how different cities have different practices, and when people travel to other places, they have a hard time accepting their ways of normal.