'Best finisher in the business': MS Dhoni magic gives Candy Crush massive boost

There was a time when Candy Crush was all the rage among people, and unlike most of the games that usually have a segment of people playing them, Candy Crush was popular among all. Now all thanks to the cricketer MS Dhoni’s latest video going viral on social media, the game has again gained its lost momentum and trending all over the internet.

A recent viral video of Dhoni shows him onboard an IndiGo flight and playing Candy Crush to kill time on the flight. As this video went viral, surprisingly, along with MS Dhoni, even the hashtag Candy Crush began trending on Twitter’s trend list.

In the video, it can be seen that an IndiGo air hostess walks up to Dhoni and presents him with an assortment of chocolates and sweets along with a note. Meanwhile, Dhoni can be seen playing Candy Crush on his tablet. It can be further seen that the air hostess talks to the cricketer for a while and goes back to resume her flight duties.

A Twitter user named Mufaddal Vohra shared the video; in the caption, he wrote, “MS Dhoni - the crowd favourite.”

MS Dhoni - the crowd favourite.

After the video was posted, the game received massive hype. One of the fan accounts of the game tweeted, “Just In - We Got 3.6 Million New Downloads in just 3 hours. Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni. We are Trending In India Just Because Of You. #Candycrush #MSDhoni Team Candy Crush Saga.”

Just In - We Got 3.6 Million New Downloads in just 3 hours.



Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni . We are Trending In India Just Because Of You.



#Candycrush #MSDhoni



~ Team Candy Crush Saga

Several Twitter users also came forward to share their take on the viral video. One user wrote, “He changes the game wherever he goes. Best finisher in the business.”

He changes the game wherever he goes. Best finisher in the business.

The post till now has received 1.1 million views.

Here are some of the best reactions from the internet:

🤣🤣🤣 This is just cool. — Karthik Udupa ¦¦ ಕಾರ್ತಿಕ್ ಉಡುಪ 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Kudupa) June 25, 2023

If MSD had to be a candy, he’d be cool as a mentos — Loco (@GetLocoNow) June 25, 2023

I used to play candy crush in my free time from many years and today after seeing my favourite the living legend @msdhoni playing the same game which I used to play makes me feel nostalgic and proud... — Swati Verma (@SwatiVe02761038) June 25, 2023

