Beware of ‘Vampire Facials’: 3 women tested positive for HIV after getting microneedling facial in US 

A recent incident has shed light on the unexpected risks associated with cosmetic procedures, as a facial called the VAMPIRE FACIAL led to HIV transmission in women.

The case, involving a woman and two others, who likely contracted HIV at an unlicensed spa in New Mexico, has prompted widespread concern over the safety of such beauty businesses.

The incident, detailed in a recent report by the US health agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), highlighted the dangers of such spas.

The spa in question had been shut down in 2018 for operating without proper licence and failing to adhere to safe infection control practices, with its owner currently serving a prison sentence for practising medicine without a licence.

The chain of events unfolded when a former client tested positive for HIV in 2018 after undergoing a vampire facial at the spa. Subsequent investigations revealed alarming practices at the facility, including the reuse of equipment meant for single use and the presence of unlabelled blood vials (ampuls). While the exact mode of transmission remains unclear, investigators suspect that contaminated needles or reused blood vials may have been responsible for the transmission.

Health officials acted swiftly to warn former spa clients and urged them to undergo HIV testing. Fortunately, no additional cases were identified among nearly 200 clients and their partners who underwent testing.

What are Vampire Facials?

Vampire facials, also known as platelet-rich plasma microneedling, have surged in popularity, especially after beauty influencer Kim Kardashian shared her experience regarding the facial on social media.

The procedure involves drawing a person's blood, separating the platelets, and injecting them into the face using tiny needles. Experts have claimed that it can improve skin texture by reducing wrinkles and acne scars through the stimulation of new skin cells and collagen growth.

While vampire facials are generally considered low-risk, this particular case from New Mexico highlights the potential dangers associated with unlicensed establishments and the importance of rigorous safety measures in cosmetic procedures.