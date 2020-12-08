Bharat Bandh today: Ghazipur border, Outer Ring Road, other routes to avoid

Due to the Bharat bandh call given by various farmers' organisations, Delhi police and Haryana police have issued a lowdown of the traffic routes to avoid.
During the Bharat bandh which will be active from 11:00 am to 03:00 pm, farmers are expected to block highways and occupy toll plazas. The farmers have, however, asserted that this will be a "peaceful protest" and emergency services like ambulances will not be blocked.
Routes to avoid on Bharat bandh today:
- Ghazipur border on NH-24 on the Ghaziabad-Delhi route will remain closed. Travellers are advised to use Apsara, Bhopra and DND routes instead.
- Tikri and Jharoda borders and Dhansa will be closed for traffic movement.
- Badusarai border will remain open only for light motor vehicles such as cars and two wheelers whereas Jhatikara border will be open only for two wheeler traffic.
- Singhu, Piao Maniyari, Auchandi and Mangesh borders will remain closed. National Highway 44 will also remain closed.
- Commuters are advised to opt for alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders.
- Commuters are also advised to avoid Outer Ring Road. Traffic has also been diverted from GTK and Mukarba road.
- Those travelling towards Noida are advised to take DND route since the Chilla border on the Noida link road is closed as well.
- Those travelling to Haryana can take the route via Daurala, Dhansa, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Kapashera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.
- Main national highways- Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi- Rewari (NH-48) are likely to see the most traffic disruptions between 12:00 pm-03:00 pm.
- Traffic will remain diverted from important junctions like Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Rajeev Chowk and Kherki Daula toll.
