Bharat box office collection Day 11: Salman Khan's film shows 'fantastic' growth; shines globally

Bharat box office collection Day 11: Bharat, the biggest blockbuster of the Sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, is doing consistently well as the ticket counter. Even after 11 days of its release, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial earned Rs 6 crore on Saturday, reported Box Office India. With this, the film's total domestic collection has also reached Rs 191 crore and is most likely to breach the Rs 200-crore mark on Sunday. The film's worldwide earnings have already crossed the Rs 250-crore mark. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said Bharat showed "fantastic" growth on Saturday. Bharat is also doing extremely well globally and is the seventh highest grosser of Salman Khan to do well overseas after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Race 3 and Kick.

#Bharat FANTASTIC growth today (Second Saturday) . - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 15, 2019

Bharat did exceptionally well at the ticket counter during the first four days of its Eid release on June 5, which helped the film shatter many box office records. Salman Khan starrer Bharat became the highest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 42.2 crore on the first day of its release. Not only this, its net opening weekend collection crossed Rs 100 crore.

However, its weekdays' earnings didn't match the initial numbers, leading to a steady collection domestically. Film trade analysts are hoping that Bharat box office collection could rise during this weekend, though the India-Pakistan cricket world cup match on Sunday in Manchester, England, could play spoilsport. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has thanked the Indian cricket team members for watching his film in England and wished them best for their upcoming matches.

Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat... shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England...best wishes for the upcoming matches... pura #Bharat apke sath hai... #BharatJeetega https://t.co/jusDppfvOc - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Bharat is Salman and Katrina Kaif's second blockbuster after Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also the biggest opener of Salman Khan to date. Salman Khan has set a new record with Bharat's success -- he is the biggest star in Bollywood with maximum films (14) in the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Of these 14 films, three have crossed Rs 300 crore, while two films earned over Rs 200 crore. Bharat's phenomenal success prompted Salman to come out and thank his fans for the overwhelming support. He said this film was his career's biggest opener. Salman also held a special screening of Bharat for the families of those who "experienced the events of 1947 and the Partition".

Thank you @1947Partition for getting us to meet so many families who shared their experiences and memories. @Bharat_TheFilm #katrinakaif pic.twitter.com/cqlD6ARAGp - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2019

Apart from breaking the opening day record of Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat also triumphed over several other Bollywood releases of this year, including Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore.

Bharat box office collection Day 10: Salman Khan's film inches closer to Rs 200-crore mark domestically

Bharat Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 250-crore mark worldwide

Also read: Bharat Box office collection Day 8: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film to soon enter Rs 200-crore club

Also read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's action drama earns Rs 167.60 crore