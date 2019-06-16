BHU Results 2019: Banaras Hindu University announces UET, PET entrance results; check score on bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the UET-2019 entrance results for undergraduate (BHU UET) and postgraduate (BHU PET) courses. The candidates can check their marks online at bhuonline.in. Those clearing the entrance exam will need to appear for counselling sessions, which will begin on July 4. The university will soon issue call letters to all the students who'll clear the entrance exam. These call letters will be issued online only. So, all the candidates are advised to visit the university entrance test portal, bhuonline.in, every day to check counselling schedule, cut-off marks, fee payment deadline, etc, said the university statement.

BHU UET, PET 2019 Results: Here's how you can check the results