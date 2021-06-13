Bhuvan Bam loses parents to COVID-19, pens emotional note; read here

Popular YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam lost both his parents to COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Bhuvan Bam shared pictures of himself and his parents along with an emotional note he penned. The famous YouTuber, who made people laugh with his hilarious sketches and impersonations, posted a set of photos with his parents in happier times.

"Lost both my lifelines to Covid. Nothing will be the same without mom and dad. Everything has fallen apart in this last month. Home, dreams, everything," Bhuvan Bam wrote.

"My mom is not with me, my dad is not with me. I will have to learn to live again. But I don't want to," the YouTuber went on to say.

"Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I'll have to live with these questions forever. Can't wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon," Bhuvan Bam added.

Soon after he shared the sombre news on his Instagram account, fans and celebrities took to the comment section to offer their condolences to the YouTuber. Responding to Bhuvan Bam's post, Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss bhai. You've done a lot. I've seen it first-hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what's written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I'm always there."

Aysuhman Kurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap posted, "So so sorry Bhuvan maybe God give you all the strength," while comedian Tanmay Bhat commented, "I love you Bhuvan. Hugs." Famous YouTuber Carry Minati also took to the comments and wrote, "Always here for you bhaiya.

Bhuvam Bam became famous with his YouTube channel "BB Ki Vines" (Bhuvan Bam Ki Vines), in 2015. The channel became wildly popular making him an instant success. Since then, Bhuvan Bam collaborated with several vloggers and YouTubers and even appeared in a short film, Plus Minus, starring Divya Dutta.