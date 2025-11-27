Business Today
Big reward! Chennai real estate firm sends 1,000 employees on London vacation. Full details here

Chennai-based Casagrand's profit share initiative sees employees experience London landmarks and culture, highlighting the company's focus on team recognition.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 27, 2025 2:23 PM IST
Big reward! Chennai real estate firm sends 1,000 employees on London vacation. Full details here
SUMMARY
  • Casagrand sends 1,000 employees on a London trip.
  • Trip part of annual profit share bonanza for staff.
  • Employees to visit iconic London sites like Big Ben.

Chennai-based real estate developer Casagrand has announced that 1,000 employees will embark on a fully sponsored week-long holiday in London. The initiative, part of the company's annual profit share bonanza, recognises employee contributions by offering global travel experiences. Employees will be taken in multiple batches, reflecting Casagrand's commitment to large-scale engagement and inclusion.

A dedicated team organised the journey in collaboration with leading airlines, ensuring all employees, regardless of role or seniority, travel together, stay together, and receive equal treatment throughout the trip.

The London itinerary includes visits to St. Paul’s Cathedral, London Bridge, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, Madame Tussauds, and a Thames River cruise, The Hindustan Times reported, citing company sources.

Through this profit share bonanza, over 6,000 team members have previously travelled to destinations such as Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, and Spain—experiences described as life-changing and affirming.

Each year, the gesture grows in scale, reinforcing the belief that the company’s success is written by its people and must be celebrated with them in meaningful ways.

Bringing together employees from offices across India and Dubai, the London trip has been curated to provide a memorable taste of the city’s heritage and culture.

“Every year when we celebrate our people in this special way, it reinforces what Casagrand truly stands for. Our teams are the soul of this organisation, and seeing their happiness, the laughter, the tears of joy, the overwhelming emotions make all of us very proud and happy for the culture we all built in our organisation together," Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand, said.

He added, "We believe in sharing wealth, and it brings us immense joy to know that so many of our people are travelling abroad for the very first time in their lives, while many others are getting to experience this again. Watching all of us fulfilling our dreams, creating memories and returning with a renewed sense of pride is one of the most rewarding parts of this tradition."

