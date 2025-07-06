'Employees leave managers not...': Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh names 8 toxic leadership styles that drive talent away

A viral post has sparked a wave of conversations around toxic leadership. Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh took to LinkedIn to declare that poor management, not the nature of work itself, is often the real reason talented employees quit. She pinpointed eight types of managers who quietly drive high performers out the door — a list that has struck a chord with professionals across industries.

In a post on LinkedIn, Alagh wrote, “Employees don’t leave companies, they leave managers. Across industries and organizations, this statement is one of the most-quoted truths in leadership and for a good reason. Great talent rarely quits because of work or the company’s mission.”

“More often, it’s the day-to-day experience with their managers that shapes whether people stay, grow, or walk away,” she added.

“Having observed hundreds of teams in initial stage of many startups and especially while building my own brand, one thing that stands out is that certain management styles can quietly push even the best employees out the door,” she explained.

Sharing her personal experiences, Alagh said, “In my own way, I have distinguished 8 types of managers that high performers find hardest to work with:

The Micromanager: Oversees every small detail, leaving no space for trust or autonomy.

Oversees every small detail, leaving no space for trust or autonomy. The Credit Taker: Quick to celebrate wins, slow to share recognition.

Quick to celebrate wins, slow to share recognition. The Ghost: Hard to reach, offers little support or feedback.

Hard to reach, offers little support or feedback. The Volcano: Temperamental, making consistency impossible for teams.

Temperamental, making consistency impossible for teams. The Information Hoarder: Keeps knowledge closed off, stalling team growth.

Keeps knowledge closed off, stalling team growth. The Never-Satisfied: Raises the bar constantly, rarely acknowledges progress.

Raises the bar constantly, rarely acknowledges progress. The Favoritist: Focuses energy on a select few, often sidelining others.

Focuses energy on a select few, often sidelining others. The Risk-Free Boss: Shies away from innovation, limiting new ideas and growth."

Sharing tips for companies, the Mamaearth co-founder suggested, *“If organizations want to strengthen culture and retention, the conversation can’t stop at perks or policy. True retention is built on trust, respect, and everyday leadership moments.”*

Her post quickly attracted reactions from professionals who shared their own experiences.

“Been there, experienced that. A toxic manager drains your confidence slowly. It’s high time organizations stop tolerating poor behavior masked as ‘tough leadership’,” wrote one user.

“This is absolutely perfect! As employees, more than the freebies, we look for empathy, appreciation, learning and a sense of belonging. If neither exists, then that's the time to look for better opportunities,” commented another.

A third said, “The biggest difference for me has always been leaders who genuinely lead with trust and clarity. The ones who make me feel seen, heard, and supported, they inspire me to stay. What pushes me to move on is the lack of real leadership especially when communication is missing and egos take the front seat.”