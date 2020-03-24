Bihar Board class 12th result 2020 declared; check scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board class 12th result 2020 declared: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)'s Intermediate (Class 12th) board examination results have been declared today, March 24. Students appeared in Bihar Board 2020 examination can see and download their respective results for - Arts, Commerce and Science streams - at the Bihar Board's official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

No press conference was called due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-9) outbreak in the country. Anand Kishor, Chairman of BSEB, said that the results will be declared online and that no press conference will be held because of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 12 lakh candidates had registered for the class 12th examination in 2020. Among them, around 5.4 lakh were girl students.

Here's are the steps to check the BSEB's Intermediate (Class 12th) board examination results:

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board's official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Results button

Step 3: Click on the link which mentions Class 12th results

Step 4: Select the desired stream

Step 5: After you have been directed to a new page, provide required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, name to log in

Step 6: Once the result appears on the screen, download the same and take the printout for future references.

Please note that due to the heavy traffic on BSEB's website, the results link may take some time to load.