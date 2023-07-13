Bihar court orders restaurant owner to pay Rs 3,500 fine for not serving sambar with masala dosa

In an unusual case, a local court in Bihar has ruled that a restaurant owner must pay a fine of Rs 3,500 for failing to serve sambar along with masala dosa.

The court has instructed the owner to make the payment within 45 days, with the provision that an 8 per cent interest rate will be applied in the event of delayed payment.

According to local reports, Manish Pathak, a lawyer, visited the eatery with his mother and ordered a special masala dosa. The total cost of the delivery order was Rs 140.

However, upon arriving home, Pathak discovered that the package was missing sambar. Only the dosa and sauce were provided. The following day, Pathak lodged a complaint with the restaurant management.

In response, the restaurant owner rudely asked Pathak if he could buy the entire establishment for Rs 140. Enraged by this response, Pathak sent a legal notice to the restaurant but the owner did not respond to the notice.

Consequently, the lawyer filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission. Following an 11-month trial, the court found the restaurant at fault and ordered it to pay a fine to the consumer.

The commission imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 on the restaurant for causing mental, physical, and financial distress to the consumer, in addition to a separate fine of Rs 1,500 to cover litigation costs. The court directed the restaurant to remit the fine within 45 days, warning that a separate 8 percent interest charge would be levied if the payment was delayed.

Expressing his satisfaction with the court's decision, Pathak emphasised the importance of upholding consumer rights and ensuring that businesses fulfill their commitments to customers.

Also Watch | 2023 North India flood-affected states: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana