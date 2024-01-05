Two former presidents, pop star & a prince: The names in sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's files

Jeffrey Epstein list: The highly anticipated release of hundreds of documents tied to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein offered fresh insight into the financier’s lifestyle and the people who surrounded him. The names of two former presidents, a member of the UK royal family and celebrities are among the unredacted information.

The material — filed in a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against British socialite and Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell — has sparked intense public interest. While the information released are known to anyone familiar with the two decade-old scandal, there are some new details in the testimony, emails and legal filings unredacted.

Here is what is out from the 40 unsealed documents so far:

David Copperfield and Michael Jackson

Johanna Sjoberg, an Epstein victim who regularly gave him massages at his Palm Beach home, recounted meeting magician David Copperfield, pop star Michael Jackson and Prince Andrew. She said she met Jackson at Epstein’s Florida home but didn’t give him a massage.

Sjoberg met Copperfield at a dinner at Epstein’s house and recalled him performing “some magic tricks.”

“He questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls,” she said, referring to Copperfield, during a 2016 deposition. She didn’t accuse him of criminal conduct.

Prince Andrew

Sjoberg also claimed Prince Andrew groped her when they posed for a photograph with a puppet of him at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. Prince Andrew reportedly reached a civil settlement with Giuffre in 2022. Buckingham Palace said her allegations are "categorically untrue". It declined to comment on the new documents, saying it no longer speaks on behalf of the Duke of York, who no longer carries out royal duties.



Bill Clinton, Donald Trump

Former President Bill Clinton’s ties to Epstein have been the source of much speculation since photographs and records emerged of Clinton traveling on the late money manager’s private jet. Giuffre told a journalist that she had dinner with Clinton at Epstein’s villa in the US Virgin Islands but did not allege he did anything untoward. In Giuffre’s unpublished deposition transcript, mentioned in the unsealed documents, she referred to Clinton “teasing the girls on either side of him with playful pokes and brassy comments.”

Trump didn’t respond to the latest documents, but has said that he had a “falling out” with Epstein and wasn’t “a fan.”

Glenn Dubin and wife

Hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and his wife, Eva Andersson-Dubin, have long been identified as Epstein’s friends but denied any knowledge of his crimes. Giuffre claimed in her deposition that Maxwell sent her to give Dubin a massage one day in Palm Beach and asked her to have sex with him.

According to an unsealed portion of Maxwell’s deposition, she denied this. “Just for the record, I have never at any time, at anyplace, in any moment ever asked Virginia Roberts or whatever she is called now to have sex with anybody,” Maxwell said.

Sjoberg testified that she gave the Dubins massages once at their apartment on Breakers Row in Palm Beach “but there was nothing sexual.”

A spokesperson for the Dubins said: “The Dubins strongly deny these allegations, as we first said in 2019, when these unsubstantiated statements first surfaced as part of this same civil court proceeding.”

Ghislaine Maxwell

Giuffre’s suit accused Maxwell of recruiting her at the age of 16 to be sexually abused by Epstein. After Maxwell called her a liar, Giuffre sued her for defamation in 2015. The unsealed documents were filed during that case, which settled in 2017. The material showed how Epstein wanted to offer a reward to any of Giuffre’s friends or family who could “prove her allegations are false.”

Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

The millionaire became the subject of a 2005 police investigation in Florida after he was accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex. He was arrested in 2006. Dozens of other underage girls described similar sexual abuse, but prosecutors ultimately allowed the financier to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a jail work-release program.

He killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. The US attorney in Manhattan then prosecuted Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell for helping recruit his underage victims. She is serving a 20-year prison term.