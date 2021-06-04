Bisleri sets up 2,400 sq ft plastic segregation, collection facility in Mumbai

Homegrown bottled water distributor, Bisleri, has put up a 2,400 square feet clean plastic segregation and collection facility in Mumbai. Bisleri's new clean plastic segregation and collection plant can process 25 tons of used plastic per month.

Anjana Ghosh, Director Marketing and Our Social Responsibility, Bisleri, while talking about Bisleri Showcase Centre, said, "The Bisleri Showcase Centre is a landmark in our 'Bottles for Change' movement and is a major step towards educating citizens, especially our future generations, about segregation and recycling of plastic for its endless and unlimited potential."

Bisleri's plastic segregation and collection facility, called Bisleri Showcase Centre, is built on a plot provided by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai's K-East ward.

"Bisleri has been working passionately towards the cause of plastic management since the last four years. Our aim is to recycle more than 10,000 MT in next few years and go beyond. We have commenced various programmes across cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai," Ghosh added.

Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' programme creates an opportunity for plastic agents to collect used but clean plastic through various stakeholders. The plastic collected is crushed into flakes, which are then used to create non-edible products such as -- cloth fabric, handbags, window blinds and other useful products.

Around 700 metric tonnes of plastic is generated per day in Mumbai alone, while 2,820 metric tonnes is generated in Maharashtra every day. Of this around 90 - 110 tonnes of plastic from the Mumbai region is already being sent for recycling, said Bisleri in a statement.

Bisleri claims that the interiors of this new facility is created using 1,50,000 Multi-layer plastic recycled bags - biscuits, chips and chocolate wrappers - as partitions. Even the plant's entrance ramp is made using 100 kgs of recycled hard plastic blocks, made using plastic juice containers, food containers, toys, shampoo, conditioner bottles.

This facility will also educate citizens on the importance of plastic segregation and recycling and will display information about the habitual change, recycling processes and various products made using recycled plastic.

