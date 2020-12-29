'Bounce back from humiliation': Anand Mahindra, Kiran Mazumdar hail India's win in 2nd Test against Australia

Business magnate Anand Mahindra, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw were among the many to congratulate Indian cricket team for winning the second Test match against Australia on Tuesday.

Hungry for redemption, India thumped Australia by eight wickets in the second Test on the fourth day to level the four-match series 1-1 today. Chasing a mere 70 to win, India reached the target in 15.5 overs with more than four sessions to spare.

On India's victory at Melbourne, the Biocon CEO wrote on Twitter, "India's 8 wicket victory over mighty Australia is a great way to enter 2021 with the confidence of a winning team that did not allow its shocking defeat in the first test to dampen their spirits".

Mahindra & Mahindra chairman wrote, "It was bouncing back from humiliation". He also said psychologists and motivational experts should study the match to understand and appreciate the turnaround.

"The Aussies always go for the kill when the opposition is on its knees. Yet India found inner strength & self-belief in order to recover. This match should be studied by psychologists & motivational experts to understand & appreciate the turnaround," Mahindra tweeted.

Mahindra also lauded cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and called him a hero. According to Mahindra, Rahane will remain a role model for how to, "Keep calm in the aftermath of a disaster; Ignite the engine of self-belief, and Lead from the front and set an example with your own performance & actions".

Tuesday's victory of India against Australia will be counted among the finest Test victories ever because of several reasons. First, the team was carrying the ghost of the 36 all out in Adelaide -- it's lowest-ever Test total. Secondly, the team's best batsman and captain, Virat Kohli, was on paternity leave. Third, ace-bowler Mohammad Shami, whose arm got fractured, could not participate in the match. Lastly, Umesh Yadav left the field after sustaining a calf injury on the third day of the second Test.

However, Rahane's captaincy, stunning debuts by pacer Mohammad Siraj and opener Shubhnam Gill helped India win.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also praised team India for the terrific achievement. Tendulkar wrote, "To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series".

Virat Kohli called the match " Absolutely top knock from Jinks". He added, "What a win this is, an absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here".

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his excitement on Twitter. Bachchan wrote saying "Bola tha na maine...SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge..." ( I already said that the answer to setback will be a comeback).

Former cricketer VVS Laxman wrote, "Perfect example of what sportsman spirit means. Well done Ajinkya Rahane".