Brazil vs Croatia World Cup Quarter-Finals: Netizens upset as favourites Brazil out after losing to Croatia on penalties

FIFA World Cup favourites Brazil are out of the tournament in Qatar 2022 after the heavyweight lost to Croatia on penalties 1-1 (4-2) in a nail-biting quarterfinal on Friday evening.

The European side started off quite well in both the halves of the game before the five-time champions scored at the goal in the final minutes of the first half of additional extra time. Neymar Jr. kept his World Cup dream alive and scored the goal. But before the match could end, Croatia scored the equaliser in the 116th minute, when Bruno Petković sent the ball past Alisson Becker.

Friday’s defeat was Brazil’s fourth loss in the quarterfinal stage in World Cup in last five seasons. The South American team had made it to the quarterfinal stage in the 2006, 2010, and 2018 editions, but lost the matches.

Penalty shootout

Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livaković was the hero yet again in the shootout after his stunning performance against Japan in the Round of 16., where he saved three penalties He first saved Rodrygo’s first effort before defender Marquinhos saw the ball hit the goal post which sent Croatia through to the semifinals. Livaković also saved three penalties in his side’s victory against Japan in the previous round.

Only three men have saved four shootout penalties in a single World Cup tournament:



🇦🇷 4 - Sergio Goycochea (1990)

🇭🇷 4 - Danijel Subašić (2018)

🇭🇷 4 - Dominik Livaković (2022) 🆕



The hero once again.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0ep7Zc191p — Squawka (@Squawka) December 9, 2022

Dominik Livakovic's game by numbers vs Brazil:



81.25% passing accuracy

11 saves (Most in one 2022 WC game)

7 saves from inside the box

1 penalty shootout save



How good was he tonight!? 🤯#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sXdysZFa6S December 9, 2022



Neymar equals Pele's record

Neymar equalled legendary Pele's record of 77 goals for Brazil after scoring against Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday. It was his eighth World Cup goal. The forward scored in extra time to put Brazil ahead in the match, but didn’t save Brazil from a shock.

After losing the match, Neymar said that he might step down. "I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 percent that I will return," said an emotional Neymar, 30. "I need to think a bit more about this, about what is the right thing for me and for the national team."

NEYMAR EQUALS PELÉ'S RECORD OF 77 GOALS FOR BRAZIL. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZRg2SUQAVP — Squawka (@Squawka) December 9, 2022



Netizens were heartbroken after Brazil lost to Croatia, who were never considered a game winner since the tournament started. While a few netizens were sad over the loss, many made fun of Neymar’s hype in the tournament.

Best goal no matter what 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AJZ3iiU6I4 — Surbhi🇮🇳🚩 (@SurCasticSurbhi) December 9, 2022

