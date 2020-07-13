scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check at cbseresults.nic.in, overall pass percentage, and much more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 12 exam results today

CBSE Class 12 result out; overall pass percentage 88.78% CBSE Class 12 result out; overall pass percentage 88.78%

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check at cbseresults.nic.in, overall pass percentage, and much more

CBSE class 12 results have been released on the official CBSE website: cbse.nic.in today, two days ahead of the anticipated date. The CBSE told the Supreme Court on June 26 that it will cancel all the pending exams and will announce results by July 15. This year, approximately 30 lakh students appeared for the class 10 as well as class 12 CBSE exams 2020. CBSE will not announce the merit list this year due to exceptional circumstances. The overall pass percentage is 88.78 per cent.


More details are being added.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos