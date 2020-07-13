CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check at cbseresults.nic.in, overall pass percentage, and much more

CBSE class 12 results have been released on the official CBSE website: cbse.nic.in today, two days ahead of the anticipated date. The CBSE told the Supreme Court on June 26 that it will cancel all the pending exams and will announce results by July 15. This year, approximately 30 lakh students appeared for the class 10 as well as class 12 CBSE exams 2020. CBSE will not announce the merit list this year due to exceptional circumstances. The overall pass percentage is 88.78 per cent.



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam results announced. Overall Pass Percentage is 88.78%. pic.twitter.com/MKswRe5NpA ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

