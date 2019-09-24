Tremors rock Delhi-NCR, north India as 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Indo-Pak border

Mild tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR and northen India on Tuesday as an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale was reported close to the India-Pakistan border. According to India Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the quake was recorded 125km from Jammu at a depth of 40km. There were no reports of life or property in the quake.
Tremors were felt for 8-10 seconds in Delhi-NCR, Kashmir, Chandigah, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of nothern India. Across the border in Pakistan, shocks were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, along with other cities.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan - India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxDIndia Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2019
