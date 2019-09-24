scorecardresearch
Tremors rock Delhi-NCR, north India as 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Indo-Pak border

Earthquake tremors were felt across northern India on Tuesday afternoon. The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be in Pakistan

Mild tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR and northen India on Tuesday as an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale was reported close to the India-Pakistan border. According to India Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the quake was recorded 125km from Jammu at a depth of 40km. There were no reports of life or property in the quake.

Tremors were felt for 8-10 seconds in Delhi-NCR, Kashmir, Chandigah, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of nothern India. Across the border in Pakistan, shocks were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, along with other cities.

