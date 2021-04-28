scorecardresearch
Strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam

The earthquake hit 43km west of Tezpur area of Assam at 7.51 am on Wednesday, and had a depth of 17km, the National Center for Seismology confirmed

Earthquake in Assam: Strong tremors were felt in many other states of northeast, including areas of North Bengal Earthquake in Assam: Strong tremors were felt in many other states of northeast, including areas of North Bengal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Assam today. The earthquake hit 43km west of Tezpur area of Assam at 7.51 am on Wednesday, and had a depth of 17km, the National Center for Seismology confirmed. Strong tremors could also be felt in many other states of northeast, including areas of North Bengal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," a tweet by the National Center for Seismology confirmed.

Earthquake hits Assam

  • Area: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India
  • Magnitude: 6.4
  • Origin time: 2021-04-28 07:51:25 (IST)
  • Lat, long: 26.69, 92.36
  • Depth: 17km

