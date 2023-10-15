3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi-NCR, epicentre 9kms from Faridabad

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. Tremors were also felt in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) such as Faridabad on Sunday.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana's Faridabad at 4:08 pm on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake's epicentre was 9 kms away from Haryana's Faridabad and at a depth of 10 km, according to NCS' BhooKamp app.

#UPDATE | An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Faridabad, Haryana at 4:08 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/N5sgQ35pzl — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India (EAC-PM) and a prolific writer, said on X (formerly Twitter), "Felt it... it was brief but strong..."

Felt it...... it was brief but strong ....... https://t.co/zSvb9x86PF — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) October 15, 2023

Soon after the hashtag #earthquake took X by storm, netizens shared hilarious memes about tremors felt in Delhi and the neighbouring areas of NCR.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan also reported a 6.3 magnitude earthquake around 34 kms outside Herat. The country also reported another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the same day.

The recent earthquake comes days after various parts of north India including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana felt strong tremors after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal.

Also Read: Israel gives Gazans 3-hour window to relocate from northern Gaza

Also Read: Israeli man says Tesla EV saved his life from Hamas; Elon Musk reacts