India records highest-ever surge of 2 lakh coronavirus cases, 1,038 deaths

India on Wednesday reported more than 2 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus -- this is by far the highest-ever rise in daily cases since the pandemic entered India. In a span of 24 hours, India saw fresh Covid-19 case count climbing to 2,00,739. Besides, 1,038 deaths were also reported, the health ministry data shows.

With this, the total coronavirus cases in India have jumped to 1,40,74,564 as of Wednesday.

The daily infections crossed the one lakh mark on April 4 this year. The active cases have continued to scale up to 14,71,877, which comprise 10.45 per cent of the total infections. Most troubling thing is that India's recovery rate has fallen to 88.1 per cent of total cases, the ministry data showed. The number of daily recoveries was recorded at 93,528 on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the union health ministry said that 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi account for over 82 per cent of the fresh coronavirus infections in the country.

Whereas sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the health ministry highlighted.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 19,050; followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,855; and Chhattisgarh reported 9,497 new cases in the span of 24 hours.

