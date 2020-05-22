scorecardresearch
Pakistan Plane Crash: PIA plane carrying 100 people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport

Plane crash in Karachi: Check out latest updates, images, tweets on Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crash on BusinessToday.In; Pakistan International Airlines plane going from Lahore to Karachi was carrying over 100 people

PIA plane crash: A Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed near a residential colony near Karachi airport on Friday. The Pakistani media has report that the PIA aircraft (A320) was carrying close to 100 people and at least 8 crew members. The plane reportedly crashed just before the landing. The country's health minister has declared "emergency" in all major hospitals of Karachi in the wake of the plane crash.

The Pakistani Army Aviation helicopters have been flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. The country's urban search and rescue teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts, the Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson said.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the plane crash, according to Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, reported the Dawn.

Several videos related to the crash are emerging on social media platforms. "Stay strong Pakistan," said a Twitter user, while sharing video of the crash.

SAPM on Information and broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa also said that on the country's PM Imran Khan's directions, all emergency services and resources had been mobilised and evacuation was in progress. "Our heart goes out to all families of on boar," he said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed condolences over the "loss of precious lives". "[COAS] Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Fire fighters trying to control fire in an affected house.

