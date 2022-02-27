BREAKING: Power outage in Mumbai; areas like Dadar, Parel and Matunga without electricity

Major power outage has been reported in parts of South Mumbai with areas like Dadar, Parel, Sion, and Matunga without electricity on Sunday morning.

Taking to social media, netizens said the power failure is on account of Tata Power grid failure with the restoration work said to be in full swing. Local train services have said to be hit too.

"Due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay the power supply to most of the parts Mumbai has affected," said Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) PRO, ANI reported.

Due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay the power supply to most of the parts Mumbai has affected: Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) PRO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

(This is a developing story. More details awaited...)