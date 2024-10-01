British rock band Coldplay to retire after releasing their 12th album: Chris Martin

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Chris Martin, the frontman of the iconic British band Coldplay, revealed that the group may retire from recording new music after their forthcoming 12th album. This announcement comes as the band promotes their highly anticipated 10th album, Moon Music, set to be released on October 4, 2024.

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that's real. Yeah, I promise," Martin stated, emphasising the band's commitment to this limit. He humorously remarked, "Less is more," before adding, "For some of our critics, even less would be even more! It's really important that we have that limit."

Martin explained that the decision to cap Coldplay's discography at 12 albums was influenced by some of the band’s musical heroes. "There are only seven Harry Potters. There's only 12 and a half Beatles' albums, there's about the same for Bob Marley," he noted. He believes that this approach ensures high quality in their music, stating, "Having that limit means that the quality control is high right now, and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great."

The singer also acknowledged the collaborative nature of creating an album, saying, "To make an album great as a band, it's such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their lives for themselves."

In 2021, Martin hinted at Coldplay's future, stating that the band would release their final album in 2025. After that, he suggested they would likely continue to tour but would not produce new material. "Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then," he insisted.

Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, marking their return to India after eight years.

The band's last performance in the country was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016. The current lineup includes Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer and percussionist), with Phil Harvey serving as their manager.

