BSE Odisha 10th HSC result 2020 date, time to be announced today

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is going to announce date and time of class 10 or HSC exam result today. A total of 5.34 lakh students appeared for the BSE Odisha examination this year.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of BSE Odisha--bseodisha.nic.in for the latest updates. The BSE Odisha HSC Annual exam results will be declared on orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

Usually, BSE Odisha Class 10 results were out in May. Although the board secondary exam was not affected due to the pandemic, the result declaration was delayed as the evaluation process got stuck due to the lockdown. The board completed the evaluation process in June.

How to check BSE Odisha 10th HSC result 2020

1. Visit the official websites--bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the 'download result link'

3. Enter your roll number

4. The results will appear on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

BSE will announce class 12 exam results in August. Last year in HSC, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 70.78 per cent, with 3.97 lakh (3,97,125) students having cleared the exam.

