BSMEB announces Fauquania Maulvi Result 2019; check your marks on bsmeb.online

Bihar Senior Madarsa Education Board (BSMEB) on Tuesday announced the Class 10 Fauquania and Class 12th Maulvi results. The results were displayed at Netaji AN Sinha Institute, Gandhi Maidan, but students can also check their results online on bsmeb.online. Of the total 74,514 students who appeared for Fauquania exam, as many as 56,180 students passed the exam. Total 29,827 students had appeared for the Maulvi exam, of which as many as 24,836 managed to pass it.

Number of students who appeared for the Fauquania, Maulvi exams

First category Fauquania exam: 764

Second category Fauquania exam: 34,088

Third category Fauquania exam: 21,328

First category Maulvi exam: 591

Second category Maulvi exam: 16,851

Third category Maulvi exam: 73,894

Toppers

Shagufta Parveen topped the Fauquania exam with 680 marks, while Sami Akhtar secured the second rank with 674. The third position is bagged by Afsana Khatoon with 671. Ariya K Mohd Sallundin scored the first position in the Maulvi exam with 621 marks, while Ariya Mohd. Shahbuddin bagged the second position by scoring 616 marks. Rehmat Ghir, with 608 marks, bagged the third spot.