Burj Al Arab shuts till 2027: What will change inside Dubai’s famed luxury hotel

One of Dubai’s most recognised iconic landmarks is going quiet for the next 18 months. The Burj Al Arab, the sail-shaped luxury hotel that helped define the city’s rise as a global tourism hub, has shut its doors for a large-scale restoration project expected to run until October 2027.

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Known worldwide for its lavish interiors and so-called ‘seven-star’ reputation, the hotel stands 321 metres high on a man-made island, 280 metres off Jumeirah Beach, linked to the mainland by a private curved bridge. Since opening in 1999, it has been widely credited with putting Dubai firmly on the international luxury travel map.

Now, after more than two decades, the property is preparing for its next chapter.

What is happening?

Dubai’s Jumeirah Burj Al Arab will remain closed for approximately 18 months while an extensive restoration programme is carried out.

During this period, all restaurants and wellness facilities inside the hotel will also stop operations. That includes the one Michelin-starred Al Muntaha restaurant on the 27th floor, as well as the Skyview Bar, known for its afternoon tea service and signature ‘gold leaf coffee’.

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On its website, the hotel published a message titled Preserving an icon. It said the restoration programme was “developed through long-term planning”.

Guests seeking reservations are being redirected to other Jumeirah properties. The hotel is currently unavailable for booking on aggregator platforms until June 2027.

Who is leading the work?

The project will be led by Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer, selected after what the company described as a strategic and rigorous process.

Auer is known for several high-profile restoration projects, including the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. He previously trained under renowned designers Philippe Starck and Christian Liaigre before launching his own studio in 2002.

What will change?

Jumeirah has said the work will be handled carefully to protect the hotel’s legacy while refreshing key interiors.

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According to the operator, the restoration is “designed to safeguard its legacy for generations to come”.

The company added that the conservation of the landmark property would see its distinctive décor enhanced with the same care as “preserving a work of art”.

While full details of the redesign have not yet been released, the emphasis appears to be on restoration rather than reinvention, modernising the hotel while preserving the identity that made it famous.