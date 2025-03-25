'Can bad news reach me?': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu shares a lesson in leadership and resilience

Sharing his perspective on leadership, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Tuesday took to X to advise managers and leaders to develop a thick skin and embrace resilience. Through a post on X, Vembu posed a challenging question: "Can bad news reach me? Would people be comfortable telling me what I don't like to hear?"

Related Articles

He emphasised that being "too sensitive is not a virtue in leaders," and warned that sensitivity could prevent critical feedback from reaching those at the top.

Underscoring the importance of resilience in leadership, Vembu said he believes that to lead effectively, one "must grow a thick skin" to handle uncomfortable truths.

The tweet triggered a broader online conversation about the balance between sensitivity and resilience in leadership roles. Several social media users supported Vembu's view, highlighting that leaders must create an environment where people feel safe sharing "uncomfortable truths." Such environments enable leaders to address problems early and make informed decisions.

Vembu's comments also sparked a debate on the role of sensitivity in leadership. While some agree that leaders should be prepared to receive "any bad development or news," others argue that sensitivity is equally essential. They contend that being overly sensitive can be counterproductive, yet appropriate sensitivity is necessary for effective leadership.

A critical question every manager should ask themselves is "Can bad news reach me? Would people be comfortable telling me what I don't like to hear?"



Being too sensitive is not a virtue in leaders. It would just mean bad news never reaches you.



So one piece of advice I have… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 25, 2025

One user encapsulated this perspective, stating, "Sensitivity is essential in leadership. Too much of everything doesn't solve anything. The only good is no good, and embracing the dualities is a game changer for awakened leaders." This view highlights the ongoing debate over the ideal leadership style, with opinions divided over whether thick skin is a necessity or potentially detrimental. The dichotomy between sensitivity and resilience remains a focal point.

Effective leadership, according to many, involves creating a space where difficult truths can be shared without fear. While some advocate for sensitivity as an integral leadership trait, others view it as a potential barrier to receiving honest feedback and making decisive actions.

