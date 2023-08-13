Canada: Khalistanis vandalise Hindu temple, put up posters of slain terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Khalistani activists on Saturday midnight vandalised the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, one of the biggest and oldest Hindu temples in Canada’s British Columbia area. They also put up posters featuring slain Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar at the main door of the temple.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara Sahib in Canada’s Surrey. Nijjar was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the premises of the Gurudwara on June 18. Besides being the head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara Sahib, Nijjar was also the chief of the separatist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Sameer Kaushal, Radio AM600 News Director, Richmond, BC wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “A Hateful Act: #Khalistanreferendum posters were purposely pasted at the main door of the Hindu Mandir @surreymandir in #Surrey #Canada at midnight to create an atmosphere of fear among Hindus."

One of the posters read: “Canada investigates India’s role in June 18th assassination” whereas another poster displayed the word “Wanted” beneath the names and pictures of India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa along with its Consul Generals in Toronto and Vancouver.

This, however, is not the first time that Hindu temples have been vandalised in Canada this year. In April this year, a temple was vandalised in Canada’s Ontario with anti-India graffiti. On January 31 this year, a popular Hindu temple in Canada’s Brampton was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. After the act, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown condemned writing anti-India graffiti on temple walls.

This, however, is not the only incident targeting India that has taken place in Canada. In June this year, visuals of a tableau featuring the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi in Brampton surfaced on social media.

Speaking on the spate of anti-India incidents in Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Canada's response to the Khalistan issue appeared to be constrained by "vote bank compulsions". He added that India will have to respond if these activities are on its national security and integrity.

