21-year-old Canadian TikToker dies after fatal skydiving accident. Here's what happened

A 21-year-old Canadian Tik Toker died after a fatal skydiving accident on August 27. Tanya Pardazi was a Miss Canada semi-finalist and enjoyed a huge social media following. She was doing her first solo jump, which met with a tragic end as she could not open her parachute on time and dived straight down the ground.

A philosophy student at the University of Toronto, Pardazi was completing a jump at Skydive Toronto in Innisfil town of Ontario, Canada.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Skydive Toronto that Pardazi released the parachute at a low altitude without the time and altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate. She succumbed to fatal injuries obtained from an emergency situation, the statement said.

"The team at Skydive Toronto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years," the statement read.

Pardazi was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student's new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Inc, it said.