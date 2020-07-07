scorecardresearch
'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday; Kohli, Shastri, others send wishes

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on July 7. Till last year Dhoni was a regular feature on the Indian One-Day International cricket team. However, since the conclusion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup rumours of Dhoni's retirement have been floating.

Under Dhoni's captainship, India managed to win the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He is the only captain in the world to have successfully led his team in winning all three major ICC tournaments.

"Happy b'day Mahi Bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you," skipper Virat Kohli tweeted. Kohli had replaced Dhoni as the captain of the Indian ODI team back in 2017.

"Happy Birthday Youngster! Have an absolute blast Legend," Indian team coach Ravi Shastri tweeted. Shastri has been the head coach of the Indian cricket team since 2017.

Here is a collection of birthday wishes from his teammates both former and current

Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of my favorite human, brother & a leader I could ever ask for! The man who has always played with his mind and heart. His Captaincy has not just been successful because of his decisions but also because of his faith in every member of his team! So to our Special No. 7, who made winning as a habit. Thank you for all the inspiration @mahi7781 Bhai #happybirthdaymahi

Dhoni in his lucrative career has played 90 Tests in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He has also played 350 ODIs in which he has scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. Dhoni has also played 98 T20Is for India in which he has scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60.

