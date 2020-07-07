'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday; Kohli, Shastri, others send wishes

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on July 7. Till last year Dhoni was a regular feature on the Indian One-Day International cricket team. However, since the conclusion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup rumours of Dhoni's retirement have been floating.

Under Dhoni's captainship, India managed to win the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He is the only captain in the world to have successfully led his team in winning all three major ICC tournaments.

"Happy b'day Mahi Bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you," skipper Virat Kohli tweeted. Kohli had replaced Dhoni as the captain of the Indian ODI team back in 2017.

Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

"Happy Birthday Youngster! Have an absolute blast Legend," Indian team coach Ravi Shastri tweeted. Shastri has been the head coach of the Indian cricket team since 2017.

Here is a collection of birthday wishes from his teammates both former and current

Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/WfoRkMmAuo - hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2020

"Inspiration to his Army and Decimation to the Army beyond the Enemy lines" Couldn't find a better phrase to define @msdhoni , happy birthday Mahi bhai , have a great day and continue to inspire all of us. pic.twitter.com/02khV8EnuO - Ashwin (During Covid 19) (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/h1EXP6aohR - VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2020