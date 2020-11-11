Cardi B poses like Goddess Durga with sneakers in hands; 'disrespectful,' say netizens

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B has triggered a controversy on social media after launching sneakers from her upcoming Reebok collection.

In one of the photos by Footwear News on Instagram, Cardi B embodied Goddess Durga, wearing Georges Hobeika's red-coloured gown and holding a red pair of sneakers in her hands and eight other hands stretched around in different positions.

In the photo caption, the magazine claimed that Cardi was paying homage to the goddess Durga. "In a Georges Hobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time," Footwear News wrote on Instagram.

However, Cardi's act did not go well with her Indian fans. Many netizens said that the rapper was disrespecting the goddess and the culture.



Okay folks, lets talk about cardi B and Durga. Now fine, i hear you when you say you think cardi-Bs Durga pose or whatever was cultural appropriation. Its true that the west does use eastern practices as a costume without ever taking the effort to fully understand it - rat prince (@pepiscoala) November 11, 2020 How absurd is this?? Equalling a sacred goddess to a stripper and rapper? Yeah definitely Cardi B speaks her mind & is straightforward. But please don't disgrace the Durga Goddess in this way. At least portray her in a more respectful way. Manodya Jayasinghe (@kavimjay) November 11, 2020 They're comparing The Goddess Durga to Cardi B..and they call it homage when they are just disrespecting the goddess and the culture Isha (Rt pinned pls) (@onlytearskaty) November 11, 2020 i can bet cardi b didn't even know about durga and she just struck a pose with multiple hands peanut | claiming (@yoonspeanut) November 11, 2020

The Grammy awardee, together with Reebok, will launch her sneaker line, Club C Cardi, on Friday, November 13. "NOVEMBER 13th all Blacks is dropping," The 28-year-old rapper captioned her announcement post, which shows her holding up a black platform sneaker.

On Sunday night, Cardi teased her sneaker line with an Instagram video of a pair being delivered to her home in a lip-shaped box.

The sneaker launch will mark the latest Cardi B collaboration with Reebok, following lines of sweatshirts, fleece hoodies, and face covers. Cardi has partnered with other clothing brands, including Fashion Nova, Steve Madden and Balenciaga.